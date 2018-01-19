Moors & McCumber, Jeffrey James

press release: Music Makes a Difference! (a new Madison non-profit supporting musicians and local charities) is bringing the folk duo Moors and McCumber back to the Ovation Sky Bar (309 W Johnson St - Ovation Apartment Building) on Friday, January 19th at 8 p.m. Suggested donation, $15. MnM are multi-talented musicians with great harmonies.

Proceeds of the event will support the Dane County Humane Society.

Local musician Jeffrey James will be the opener.