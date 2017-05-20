press release: The enthusiasm for a trek to the Muscoda Morel Mushroom Festival held May 20–21 is so extreme you’d think there was gold in ‘them thar hills.’ Visitors from around the region make the annual day-trip to Wisconsin’s Morel Mushroom Capital the weekend after Mother’s Day to join thousands of morel maniacs as they come to buy morel mushrooms and enjoy the family fun at the Festival.

The Muscoda Morel Mushroom Festival weekend festivities held on both Saturday and Sunday includes a Tasting Room featuring locally-produced food products, Lower Wisconsin Riverway walking tours, Effigy Mound guided tours, tours to Weggy Winery and Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery, Bartels Chainsaw Carving Show, Fly High helicopter rides, an arts and crafts fair, flea market, tournaments for ball and horseshoes, and small to large bounce houses and a bungee jumper.

The Tasting Room is located at Mushroom Headquarters in the Kratochwill Memorial Building, in heart of downtown Muscoda. Visitors will find mushroom brats as well as samples of fried morel mushrooms, and a microbrew beer crafted locally by Wirtz Haus of Brew (while supplies last). Samples and products from local producers will be featured from Meister Cheese Company, Lonesome Stone Milling, Porter Maple Syrup, Uncle Buck’s Honey, Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery, and Summer Kitchen Jams & Jellies. A new room added this year to the Mushroom Headquarters features Field and Forest Products, a mushroom growing company whose experts will provide advice and sell supplies to help mushroom enthusiasts grow their own shitake mushrooms and nine other species (doesn’t include morels).

A cooking demonstration by Inga Witscher, a fourth generation farmer and host of the popular PBS series, “Around the Farm Table” is another new feature this year being held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the St. John’s Parish Hall, 116 W. Beech St. on Wisconsin Avenue. “All winter long I look forward to the foraged food of spring, from dandelion greens, nettles and morels. Spring brings a delight to the senses,” said Witscher, who is presenting an educational and entertaining spring cooking demonstration featuring morel mushrooms and other foraged goodies.

On Saturday, to further enjoy the local flavor, sample from over a dozen pots of chili or enter to cook your own secret recipe at the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) Chili Cook-off from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., on Walnut Street. The Muscoda Volunteer Fire Department Annual Steak Feed held at the Fire Station, 701 N. Wisconsin Ave. is an annual favorite. Plan to arrive early as it’s held from 5 p.m. until the steak is gone. Fireworks provide a dramatic close to Saturday’s festivities and will be set off at dusk along the banks of the beautiful Wisconsin River.

Early risers on Sunday can enjoy the St. John’s Men’s Holy Name Pancake Breakfast held 7 a.m.–noon at St. John’s Parish Hall, 116 W. Beech on Wisconsin Avenue. The Corey Bobb Memorial 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. and is open to the whole family, including the dog. The “Blooming Mushrooms” parade featuring members of the UW Marching Band, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue through downtown Muscoda.

“This spring adventure to enjoy morels can’t be put off as they are around for only a few weeks each year,” said event chair, Linda Post. “There’s something for all ages, so come to enjoy eating morels and learn more about why everyone is a maniac for morels.”

Located in the heart of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, a drive to Muscoda is a great day trip along Highway 60, which follows the graceful curves of the Wisconsin River. For details on the Muscoda Morel Mushroom Festival, including an up-to-date schedule and event registration information, go to www.muscoda.com, or call 608-739-3182.