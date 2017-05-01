Morning Meditation

Begin the morning by grounding into yourself and energizing the body. Through meditation, pranayama (breathing exercises), and gentle yoga we can awaken our bodies in a mindful and invigorating way. These morning sessions will invite you to quiet your thoughts and tune in to your physical sensations before starting off your day. All are welcome!

This event is part of Library as Retreat Space, May 1 - May 7, 2017. Presented in partnership with the Bubbler, and funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.