Morticians in Love

Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Morticians in Love by Christi Stewart-Brown, directed by Suzan Kurry

Cast: Mary Wallin and Bryan Royston as the morticians. Rowan Calyx as the androgynous assistant. Issaka Brellenthin and Joshua Paffel as the attractive corpses.

"Everybody should love death this much."

A shy mortuary owner and her assistant toil alone among the dead until a handsome rival mortician arrives who wants to share more than workspace. And two corpses make five. In those post-Valentine’s weeks of perhaps deflated romantic hopes, Krass offers a very dark comedy that finds the scalpel-sharp edge between unconditional love and unrequited love. “V-day is all but dead … flowers and chocolates, formaldehyde and chloroform. …” The play has no nudity, although the corpses will be scantily clad and the action includes adult sexual situations.

Praise for the play: "In the midst of death, there is life and love--sacred, profane, unrequited and almost always dysfunctional--in Christi Stewart-Brown's very black, five-character comedy (counting two corpses). Scarcely fare for the squeamish, with its excursions into heterosexual and homosexual couplings among the living and dead, the play nonetheless comes off as a caustic, funny, sharp-eyed autopsy on the difficulties of love...Morticians in Love may be morbid, but it has a heart." - The New York Times

"Christi Stewart-Brown's charmingly morbid comedy is so cheerful and upbeat, you'll hardly believe that you're watching a play about bisexual necrophilia." - Paul Birchall, Back Stage West

EIGHT PERFORMANCES (TWO MATINEES)

Friday, Feb 24 -- 8pm​ Thursday, March 2-- 8pm (2 tix for $30)

Saturday, Feb 25 -- 8pm​ Friday, March 3 -- 8pm

Sunday Feb 26 -- 4pm MATINEE ​Saturday, March 4 -- 4pm MATINEE

Wednesday, Mar 1 -- 8pm (half price )​Saturday, March 4 -- 8pm

TICKETS: $20

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

