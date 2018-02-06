press release:

Tuesday Night Movie Club:

On February 6, Samantha Morton stars in “Morvern Callar,” from WFF 2003. Directed by Scottish auteur Lynne Ramsay (“Ratcatcher” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin”), this mesmerizing cinematic experience boasts an unbeatable soundtrack featuring everything from Can to Ween.

Films begin at 7:00 pm at the Marquee Theater at Union South. The final Tuesday Night Movie Club screening will take place on March 6. The Marquee at Union South is the home venue for all Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings. The Marquee, a popular festival venue, provides easy access to food, drink, popcorn and other snacks available at The Sett, Urban Slice, Badger Market and Daily Scoop. Come early, and stay afterwards.

Tuesday Night Movie Club is co-presented by UW–Madison Arts Institute, Department of Communication Arts and WUD Film on the UW–Madison campus.