press release: Mosaic Chamber Players are performing our final concert of the season Saturday, April 28, at 7:30 pm in the Landmark Auditorium of First Unitarian Society, located at 900 University Bay Dr. Madison, WI 53705.

The concert is a trio program consisting of Piano Trio in B Major op. 8 by Johannes Brahms and Piano in B Flat Major op. 97 "Archduke" by Ludwig van Beethoven. Players for this concert are Wes Luke, violin; Kyle Price, cello, and Jess Salek, piano.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors, and $5 for students. Check or cash only please.