press release: We have an exciting new event coming up! Monday September 25th, we will be a new event for Justified Anger. This event is called "Mosaic: Transformational Cultural Engagement," and will feature a 4 person panel discussion, Q&A, and Small group conversations (8-10 participants) led by 2 African American facilitators per group.

We are aiming for an intimate setting. We hope to provide a safe space where your worldview can be broadened, and open a path for greater personal connection. Due to the intimacy and nature of this event meant to allow for deep conversations and personal interactions, we only have a certain number of slots available (120), so make sure to sign up soon!

You can sign up via our Eventbrite link posted here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ mosaic-transformational- cultural-engagement-tickets- 37287669423?aff=ehomecard

The event has no charge, but we are evaluating the need and demand for a longer series like this, so we are asking for donations commensurate with your level of desire for more events like this one.

Please join us for this night! We look forward to seeing you there! And don't forget to sign up!