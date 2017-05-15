press release: Mothers & Daughters: Sandy Haspl and daughters Linda Markwardt and Gina Hawkins; Ruth Muehlmeier and daughter Christine Style and granddaughter Sarah Davitt; Katrin Talbot and daughter Ariana Karp have an exhibit of their art at the Steenbock Gallery in the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters offices at 1922 University Avenue. The show will run from 5/15 - 6/23 with a reception on Saturday 5/20 from 2 - 4 PM. The work can be viewed Monday - Friday from 9 AM - 4 PM. Call ahead to confirm the office is open 263-1692.