Mount Horeb Art Walk
press release:
Join us for the first Mount Horeb Art Walk, featuring 13 local artists at various Downtown businesses from 5-8 pm. Get your "Passport" signed by all of the artist on the map and get entered into a Raffle. Drawing will be held at the Driftless Historium from 8-9pm. Pick up your Art Walk Passport from any participating businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, or the Driftless Historium. This event will occur in conjunction with the 46th Annual Art Fair.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events