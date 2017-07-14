press release:

Join us for the first Mount Horeb Art Walk, featuring 13 local artists at various Downtown businesses from 5-8 pm. Get your "Passport" signed by all of the artist on the map and get entered into a Raffle. Drawing will be held at the Driftless Historium from 8-9pm. Pick up your Art Walk Passport from any participating businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, or the Driftless Historium. This event will occur in conjunction with the 46th Annual Art Fair.