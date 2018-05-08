Mount Horeb High School Wellness Mural Dedication

press release:

Join Mount Horeb High School and Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating a new “Wellness” mural that students painted to help heal from tragedy.

Tuesday May 8, 2018 - 3:30 pm, Mount Horeb High School, 305 S 8th St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

For more info contact: Amy Zaremba - DAMA Lead Artist - 608-332-3660

Or Dana Showers Mt Horeb HS Art Teacher – 608-437-7152

Students at Mt. Horeb High School needed to find a way to address the mental health struggles they knew their classmates so often suffer in silence. Many of us struggle to talk about mental wellness. We do not know the right words to say or how to say them. A small group of compassionate seniors decided that they were not going to let everyone remain silent. They wanted to open a dialogue to ensure that seeking help would become less difficult and that the stigma that so often surrounds mental health would be broken down. The recent tragic suicide of a close friend and classmate had deeply affected Mount Horeb students. Their art teachers contacted DAMA to see if we could help the students create a Mental Wellness Mural. We had recently worked with Mount Horeb students on a mural for the Black Earth Children’s Museum. The opportunity to help the students help each other humbled us. The mural began with conversations, the student’s stories, drawings and a quote “I lift my chin and embody the light” which informed our creative process.