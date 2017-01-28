Mountain Adventure

press release: Back and better than ever, the Mountain Adventure Series will be hitting the road again in 2017.

Save those state-of-the-art downhill slalom bibs since this occasion calls for teams of up to four to grab their finest costumed attire and take to the slopes in search of a myriad of clues, both roving and stationary, all to benefit a local non-profit.  Grab a buddy…grab three of 'em…and join in the madness for only $10 per person plus the price of a lift ticket unless you already have a pass!  The festivities end with an awards ceremony, a chance to win a custom pair of Rocky Mountain Underground skis and of course, great beer!    

Don't be the guy on the chairlift wondering what all the cool kids are doing wearing capes.  Wax those boards and plan now to make your mark on the slopes with us at a Mountain Adventure near you!

Recreation & Games, Fundraisers

608-493-2251

