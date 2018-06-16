Move Out Loud
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Move Out Loud is Madison’s most exciting dance studio, known for our creativity, performance, and joyful approach to the art of dance. Join us for our 2018 Spring Performance to see our ballet, jazz, tap, musical theater and hip hop stories come to life! We promise you will be entertained! 11 am or 3 pm. $29-$19.
