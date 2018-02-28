Moving to a Smaller Home, and Decluttering a Lifetime of Belongings

press release: Do you have too much house and too many possessions? It may be time to downsize. Get practical ideas from professionals on making the move and getting organized at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, February 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Fred Siegenthaler, of Restaino & Associates, will discuss the joys and challenges of selling a single-family home and options for relocating. Jill Annis, of Simply Organized, LLC, will provide tips on how to eliminate clutter.

This presentation is free and open to the public.