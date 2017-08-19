× Expand Moxie

Free (on the lawn).

press release: This acoustic guitar band includes three talented musicians with a history of music behind them, who incorporate an eclectic mix of classic, modern, pop, rock and country faves ranging from the Bodeans and Eagles to Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Johnny Cash, all the way to Adele and Justin Beiber.

The trio takes turns as lead vocalist and add seamless harmonies. Sean Reimer is a lead vocalist, plays the guitar and hails from another band, Country Wide Rocks, which has made its mark at bars and brewpubs for the past couple of years. His high-energy spirit creates a fun atmosphere, and he has no problem singing newer country tunes mixed in with a little Bruno Mars.

He is married to Marcia Reimer, the only female of the band (who also currently has the most hair as well) who is a lead vocalist and does light percussion. Marcia grew up in a band with her sisters, singing at bars, weddings, and special events and up until recently, her church praise band. She and Sean have been married for many years but for some odd reason only recently figured out that they might benefit from actually singing TOGETHER (funny what wisdom age can bring...).

This is where the 3rd player of the band comes in, Mark Juris. Marcia and Mark sang in their church praise band together, and Mark used to play with "an old man's garage band" named Killin' Time. Mark is a self-taught guitar player who, besides jammin' with local old guy bands, has played weddings in the past, and led children's sing-alongs. Kids love the guy as he's comfortable dressing up in costumes for kids' vacation Bible school camps and doesn't take himself too seriously.