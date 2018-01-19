MPower Champion Public Showcase

Google Calendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00 iCalendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00

RSVP

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Hear directly from 2017's MPower Champion Cohort as they share their sustainability success stories.   

Featured panelists are representatives from the 2017 MPower Cohort:

  • Attic Angel Place
  • HotelRED
  • J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.
  • National Guardian Life Insurance Co.
  • Planet Bike
  • SVA
  • UW Credit Union
  • YMCA of Dane County
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Environment
608-819-0689
RSVP
Google Calendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00 iCalendar - MPower Champion Public Showcase - 2018-01-19 07:30:00