Mr. Man's Memorial Bean Bag Tournament
Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Octopi is teaming up with Rylan’s Hope Foundation for a Bean Bag tournament fundraiser to help support families with differently abled children. There will be games for kids and a silent auction as well. This is a kid / dog friendly event. Taproom will be open to general public.
11:30 am - 8:00 pm, September 3rd, 2017
$40 registration fee per 2 person team.
Info
Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation