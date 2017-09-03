Mr. Man's Memorial Bean Bag Tournament

press release: Octopi is teaming up with Rylan’s Hope Foundation for a Bean Bag tournament fundraiser to help support families with differently abled children. There will be games for kids and a silent auction as well. This is a kid / dog friendly event. Taproom will be open to general public.

11:30 am - 8:00 pm, September 3rd, 2017

$40 registration fee per 2 person team.