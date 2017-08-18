Mr. Wisconsin Leather Weekend

press release: Can you believe it? MRWL turns five years old in 2017! Celebrations, presentations, contests, workshops….MRWL is all of that, but best of all, it’s YOU! In just a few short years, MRWL has become one of the “must” events of the Leather and Fetish Community Calendar, and we invite you to become part of it. Those who have attended before can attest that Mr. Wisconsin Leather is not just a contest, but an experience. It will bring you closer to your community if you are someone who considers themselves an established Person of Leather, and if you are new, you will surely find a new welcoming home with us! We are also excited to have combined forces with WOOF’S King Street Pride Block Party, to make the MRWL weekend something definitely “Bigger, Badder, Bolder”! Come find out what all the excitement is about and join us for MRWL V!