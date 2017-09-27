Mrs. Adam Schatz, Tony Barba, Matt Blair

press release:

Mrs. Adam Schatz is the solo project of Adam Schatz of Landlady. He sings his own songs, sings other peoples songs, and improvises freely between them. No performance is the same musically or visually, as he is constantly aging, every single day.

"Adam Schatz, the chief songwriter of Landlady, is arguably one of the most versatile and exciting musicians in recent years.” -Paste

“The penetrating tone of Mr. Schatz’s Farfisa organ summons garage-rock and international psychedelia; crisp percussion patterns, moving in and out of odd meters, touch on carnivals, military parades, Minimalism, swing and world music. Guitar lines can have the delicacy of folk-rock, the lilt of Congolese rumba or a spaghetti-western twang.” -The New York Times

"Schatz has a truly rare knack for establishing an instant connection through the force of his words – they caress, support, and embrace instead of the normal glancing blow...Landlady strikes a chord as the everyman’s gospel; secularly spirit-rousing but no less powerful, articulate in vision but universal in its delivery." -I Guess I'm Floating

Tony Barba (Madison): "What strikes me when Barba plays with this setup is that he's always sensitive to blending the looped, effected layers with the continuing presence and warmth of the live, non-effected sax in the room. No matter how it's manipulated by electronics, the varied textures of the sax itself—from rich, mid-range drones to abrasive squawks—are what really drive Barba's improvised solo explorations." -Tone Madison

Matt Blair (Minneapolis): Matt Blair is a composer/pianist from Minneapolis. Drawing influence from 20th century classical music, electronic minimalism, and the tradition of the solo improviser, his solo shows include compositions and improvisations that revolve around the live manipulation of the Fender Rhodes and electronics.