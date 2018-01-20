MSCR Downhill Ski Fundraiser

press release: Ski to make it easier for others to learn.

Enjoy an evening of recreational skiing at the Annual Downhill Ski Fundraiser on Saturday, January 20, 4-9 pm at Tyrol Basin, 3487 Bohn Rd, Mount Horeb. Proceeds support the purchase of adapted ski equipment and scholarships for people with disabilities. Tickets for youth (ages 5 and older) and adults are $25, which includes ski or snowboard rentals, a helmet and the lift ticket.

Use course #17017 to register at mscr.org or call 204-3000. Pick up tickets at Tyrol Basin, see MSCR representative in the Ski School Building, next to the ticket windows. For large group purchases, please call 204-3000.

