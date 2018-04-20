MSCR Family Fun Night

East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding Free Family Fun Nights. The event features face painting, rock climbing, youth performances, community resource booths, photo booth fun, a book giveaway, and these fun MSCR opportunities - fitness, FIT2GO, Art Cart, raffle prizes and dinner.  All activities including dinner are free. 

Be the Best You! takes place on Friday, April 20, 6-8:30 pm at East High School, 22222 East Washington Avenue 

Info
East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family
608-204-3000
