MSCR Pottery Sale

press release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Annual Pottery Sale showcases over 1000 pieces of work from MSCR instructors, pottery students and local ceramic artists. The sale takes place Thursday, December 14 and Friday, December 15, 8am-6pm, and Saturday, December 16, 9am-3pm at MSCR, 3802 Regent Street. Proceeds support the MSCR Pottery Program. Items are available at a range of price points. MSCR only accepts cash payments or local checks for the sale.

MSCR offers pottery classes for youth, families and adults. For more information contact 608-204-3005 or go to www.mscr.org. MSCR is the Madison public recreation department offering a variety of recreation programs for all ages since 1926.