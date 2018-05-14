press release: Celebrate a year of Munch + Make Book Club with a pizza party! There will be free pizza and snacks, music, screenprinting (t-shirts provided), button making, great books, and plenty more making activities! Munch + Make is a lunchtime maker book club offered by Madison Public Library at O'Keeffe and Whitehorse Middle Schools. Sign up a week ahead of time in the LMC for one date.​ Funded by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.

2:30 pm on May 14 and 6 pm on May 18.