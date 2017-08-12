press release: GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events are bringing “Mune: Guardian of the Moon” to more than 350 U.S. movie theaters for one day only on Saturday, August 12 at 12:55 p.m. local time. “Mune: Guardian of the Moon” will immerse moviegoers in a world of wonder, magic and beauty in this fantastical animated adventure from the producers of “The Little Prince.” This new English language version features celebrity voice talent including: Rob Lowe (Sohone), Christian Slater (Leyoon), Patton Oswalt (Mox), Ed Helms (Spleen) and Jeff Dunham (Phospho). The program also includes GKIDS MINIFEST a super-fun, super-condensed festival of the best short animation from around the world.

As legend has it, the first Guardian of the Sun threw a harpoon into the cosmos and roped the sun to bring light and warmth to all of humanity. Then the Guardian of the Moon lured the moon to the Land of Darkness to provide a balance to the sun and supply the world with dreams. At a ceremony to appoint the two new guardians, an accident seems to occur: the heir apparent is passed over, and the title of Guardian of the Moon is bestowed on the waif-like creature, Mune, a small forest faun who is unprepared to take on such a weighty responsibility. This news excites Necross, the nefarious ruler of the Underworld, who decides to prey on Mune’s weakness and steal the sun for himself. Now it is up to unlikely hero Mune and his friend Glim to save the sun and restore order to the world.