press release: Sugar Maple Music Festival announces a Music con Brio Summer Workshop with Circus No. 9

Calling ALL musicians: Music con Brio is proud to present a Summer Workshop Series event featuring bluegrass band Circus No. 9! These acoustic freaks of nature feature five-string wonder Matthew Davis, who followed up his 2016 National Banjo Championship win with a crown as champ at the 2017 Rockygrass Festival. The band hails from East Tennessee and puts the “pro” in progressive bluegrass sounds.

Come spend the day hanging with the guys pickin’ some tunes, experimenting with bluegrass style, and jamming together in concert! Open to ALL musicians with at least two years experience on their instrument. Generously sponsored by the Sugar Maple Music Festival and the Goodman Community Center.

Date and time: Sunday, July 1, 10am - 5 pm (Free concert at 4 pm featuring Circus No. 9 and all participants)

Location: Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St Madison 53704

What you get: 3 workshop sessions and concert with Circus No. 9. Lunch, snack & t-shirt provided. Cost: $60 (need-based scholarships available). Register online.

Based out of East Tennessee, Circus No.9 is a new progressive acoustic group that embraces the influence of Bluegrass, Americana, and Folk. The group has appeared on stage alongside artists including David Grisman, Bryan Sutton, Larry Keel, and more. With awarded musicians Matthew Davis (2016 National Banjo Champion), Thomas Cassell (2016 Rockygrass Mandolin Champion), and Colin Hotz, Circus No.9 is taking the new acoustic scene by force.

They'll also play a concert at North Street Cabaret at 7 pm.

Advance $10; Day of show $15

Presented by the Sugar Maple Music Festival