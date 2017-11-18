Musical Petting Zoo

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Drop in and get up close and personal with members of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra AND their instruments! Learn how to properly hold and play several instruments from 1-4 pm during this hands-on musical petting zoo. Then sit back for a special mini concert performed by the professional musicians of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at 4pm. Registration for this drop-in program is appreciated but not required.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
608-266-6300
