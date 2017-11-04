Musical Theater Cabaret

press release: Intermission Theatre is proud to present our 5th Annual Musical Theatre Cabaret in the Fredric March Play Circle Theater at 7:30pm on 11/4! We're excited to show you an array of musical theatre songs from all different shows, including The Lion King, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Les Miserables, Aladdin, The Producers, Spamalot and MORE! There are some phenomenally talented singers, actors and instrumentalists in this show, and even better, it's FREE! Join us for a fun night of music, you'll regret it if you dont!

DOORS OPEN PROMPTLY AT 7PM. GET THERE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE, AS SEATS FILL UP QUICKLY.

SINGERS: Sachal Ali, Joey Ferrito, Riley Luettgen, Christina Pappalardo, Camille Paskind, Nick Pavelic, Sona Perlin, Bryanna Plaisir, Leland Raymond, Dane Skaar, Grace Subat, Sam Vinitsky, Ali Walton, Tanner Zocher

ACTORS: Cassie Derfus, Isabella Gilbert, Ekene Ikegwuani, Eric Maccoux, Jared Simonsen, Hannah Weibel

INSTRUMENTALISTS: Piano: Connor Rehbein, Guitar: Ogden Greene, Bass: Andrew Zaruba, Percussion: Trevor Maliborski, Trumpet: Rosie Young, Trombone: Nick Hanke, Tenor Saxophone: Brock Wroblewski

MUSIC DIRECTORS: Camille Paskind & Nick Pavelic

PRODUCER: Allie Frank

ASSISTANT DIRECTORS: Sophie Bohr, Marilyn Feldner, Ben Hanley

CONDUCTOR: Ben Hanley