Musical Theater Trivia Night
Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Saturday, May 13, 2017,7:00 pm. to about 9:00 pm.,Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd.
Come on out an play some trivia to benefit MTM! There will be musical theater questions with other trivia included as well. $10 per person to play and raise funds for MTM. Hosted by trivia goddess and MTM artist Hayley Mason!
Featuring:
-Previews of the August, 2017 production of LIZZIE
-50/50 raffle (throw in some cash and win some cash!)
-Opportunities to win tickets to LIZZIE as well as Ten Pin Alley gift certificates
-Food and drink for purchase
-Generally awesome people showing off their smarts!
No tickets or reservations needed. Bring a group, join a group when you get there, or play solo!
Info
