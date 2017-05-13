Musical Theater Trivia Night

press release: Saturday, May 13, 2017,7:00 pm. to about 9:00 pm.,Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd.

Come on out an play some trivia to benefit MTM! There will be musical theater questions with other trivia included as well. $10 per person to play and raise funds for MTM. Hosted by trivia goddess and MTM artist Hayley Mason!

Featuring:

-Previews of the August, 2017 production of LIZZIE

-50/50 raffle (throw in some cash and win some cash!)

-Opportunities to win tickets to LIZZIE as well as Ten Pin Alley gift certificates

-Food and drink for purchase

-Generally awesome people showing off their smarts!

No tickets or reservations needed. Bring a group, join a group when you get there, or play solo!