press release: The Second Annual MAMA Cares Fundraising event will take place on Saturday, May 13th at the Brink Lounge. This year a Musician’s Flea Market will be added in the afternoon, running from 2-5 pm. Here’s how it works:

Twenty spots are available for musicians to claim. It’s first-come and there is no fee to claim a spot. Simply get your used, unwanted gear in order, write up a list with your asking price and submit it to MAMA Cares. Show up at noon on May 13th and drop your gear and list. MAMA Cares will manage the flea market so you don’t even need to stay. But you might want to because there are bound to be bargains on other used gear. Participants get 60% of the sales and 40% goes straight to the MAMA Cares fund which helps musicians in times of need, particularly with health-related issues where musicians are commonly uninsured.

As an added bonus, each of the twenty participants will be entered into a drawing for a custom-built lap steel guitar.

This is scheduled to be an annual event, though there are thoughts of adding a fall event, also to benefit MAMA Cares, that may be coupled with a vintage guitar show.

To claim your spot, act fast and contact Andy Ziehli at aziehli@advisorymgt.com.

The fundraiser continues in the Brink Nightclub from 7:00 – midnight. There is a great lineup of music featuring:

Primitive Culture

The German Art Students

Paul Filipowicz

Josh Harty

and The Moon Gypsies

Admission for the evening event is $10 suggested donation. There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

Since its inception, MAMA Cares has already helped numerous individuals and family members in times of need. Check the website for more information: http://www.themamas.org/mamaca res