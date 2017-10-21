press release: Hosted by Fetch WI Rescue

Free - donation appreciated

Ready for some Howl-o-ween fun?!? Join Fetch WI for an afternoon filled with costumes, dogs, music, and of course beer at our Mutt Masquerade at Capital Brewery on October 21 from 1pm - 4pm!

A costume contest will be held with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for three categories (9 total prizes): Dog Costume, Human/Dog Duo, and Human. Polaroid photos will be taken of each costume entry and placed on box where people can place money in to vote for their favorite. The costumes with the most "votes" determine the winners. All money raised from voting will go directly to Fetch WI dogs.

No costume? Don't worry, we'd love for you to come enjoy some food, beer, music and vote for your favorite costumes. Fetch foster dogs will be in attendance for cuddles! Music by Dragging Lucy, a 90's/2000's cover band, will keep your toes tapping, pizza by It's Good for You, and desserts and other goodies at our bake sale! And, of course, the Badger game will also be playing at the bar.

All leashed, friendly dogs welcome and encouraged to dress in costumes with their families. A waiver will need to be signed before entry for each dog in attendance.

Donations appreciated upon entry!