USA | 1946 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: John Ford; Cast: Henry Fonda, Victor Mature, Linda Darnell

Ford’s canonized Western takes a look at the friendship between lawman Wyatt Earp (Fonda) and degenerate gambler/former dentist Doc Holliday (Mature), culminating in their showdown with the vicious Clanton gang at the O.K. Corral. A violent tale rendered through a tender and nostalgic lens and featuring stirring cinematography by Joe McDonald, My Darling Clementine is a movie filled with infinite visual grace notes.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.