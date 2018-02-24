My Darling Clementine

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 1946 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: John Ford; Cast: Henry Fonda, Victor Mature, Linda Darnell

Ford’s canonized Western takes a look at the friendship between lawman Wyatt Earp (Fonda) and degenerate gambler/former dentist Doc Holliday (Mature), culminating in their showdown with the vicious Clanton gang at the O.K. Corral. A violent tale rendered through a tender and nostalgic lens and featuring stirring cinematography by Joe McDonald, My Darling Clementine is a movie filled with infinite visual grace notes.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
608-262-3627
