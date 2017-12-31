My Family Eve

press release: Family New Years Eve is geared toward kids of all ages, and will take place at Monona Terrace, KEVA Sports Center, Madison Ice Arena, and Hartmeyer Ice Arena. This year’s event will be held on December 31, 2017, and will include a magic show, puppet show, Circus train, music, crafts and so much more!

This popular family New Year’s Eve celebration started 26 years ago as “Firstar Eve.” Thousands of people attended the event over the years at area YMCA locations, ice skating rinks, the Barrymore Theatre, Madison Children’s Museum, State Historical Society, and even around the Capitol Square with horse-drawn hay rides.