My Father's Dragon
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Children and adults alike will be enchanted as movement, magic and masks combine to bring to life the unlikely friendship between a young hero and a dragon. The unique stage adaptation of the beloved Newbery Honor-winning book series by Ruth Stiles, celebrating its 70th anniversary, brings the audience along on an adventure of talking animals, a rescue and buried treasure. Part of the American Girl’s Fund for Children Family Series.
