SOLD OUT: Mysteries of the Mounds

press release: Summer Day Tour "Mysteries of the Mounds"

Day trip by bus to Fort Atkinson to explore Native Americans of the Late Woodland Period. First: to the Hoard Museum for a docent-lead tour of the "Mysteries of the Mounds" exhibit. After museum, the bus will take all to the Jefferson County Indian Mounds and Trail Park to walk a trail through the woods which includes eleven effigy mounds. In addition, we'll drive by the Panther Intaglio, a "reverse" effigy mound that is dug out of the earth rather than built up.It is the only complete surviving intaglio in North America. For both museums and mounds visit, the docent will be Merrilee Lee, who is Director of the Hoard Museum.

Lunch at Brock's River Walk Tavern and Grill in Fort Atkinson.

Bus pick up at 8:30 a.m. Return arrival in Madison at 3:00 p.m., June 27. RSVP by Monday, June 18.

Fee: $40.00 which includes, guided tours and lunch, all bus transportation.

Call re: Reservation form: 271-6488