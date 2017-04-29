Mystery Mirrors, Elmer & the Ceramic Trees, Prone to Sorrow
Blue Devil's Challenge Arcade, Evansville 26 W. Main St., Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
Southern Wisconsin rock quartet Mystery Mirrors will be playing a concert of their original material. The band offers touches of surf, psych, and Americana. The bands Elmer and The Ceramic Trees (electronic) and Prone to Sorrow (folk) will also be featured
$5 Cover
*All ages welcome! Bring your quarters! Pinball, Galaga, Air Hockey and more all on site!
Info
Blue Devil's Challenge Arcade, Evansville 26 W. Main St., Evansville, Wisconsin 53536 View Map