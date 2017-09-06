press release: gHwc is hosting it's quarterly/seasonal Free Clothing Swap!

Event is Sept 6, starting at 6:30 with the official dig commencing at 7pm sharp.

gHwc, 1021 S Park St

NAKED EVERYONE PARTY....yes! This one is for all the peoples!However you enjoy to identify, YOU ARE WELCOME!

What is a Naked Lady Party? And this one is for everyone!? A free clothing swap [typically] for all females. Bring your unwanted clothes to gHwc, place in designated piles around 6:30pm, and at 7pm SHARP start digging for new wardrobe treasures! No limits, and all the fun.

Who can go? Typically, ladies only. BUTT WE MAKIN EXCEPTIONS and opening it up to all adults!

Why are we doing this!? To meet rad people! Enjoy stellar hangs with dope locals! Drink wine! Get free clothes! Hand off our wardrobe past to some one new! gHwc has loads of apparel pieces to give away, too!

Is there a catch!? Nope! Entirely Free and Open to All Adults.

INVITE YOUR FRIENDS

What do I bring? Unwanted clothing treasures; Bag/Box; WINE

*All 'leftover' wears will be donated*