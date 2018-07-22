Nakoma Historic Architecture Walking Tour

press release: Learn about the development of the Nakoma neighborhood and the prominent residents and architects responsible for the creation of one of Madison’s first suburbs.

Sunday, July 22, 2018; 75-minute tours leave every half hour between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.;

Cost: $30 general admission, $25 Madison Trust members, $20 students. Order online atwww.madisonpreservation.org or at 1-800-838-3006. There is a small per ticket ordering fee to purchase online or by phone.

Each tour group is limited to 20 people. Some tickets may be available on site the day of the tour.

Location: Tour will leave from the parking lot behind Thoreau School, at Cherokee Drive and Chippewa Drive. Street parking is available. The approximate address is 4023 Chippewa Dr. Click here for a map.

This tour was developed by Trust member Carolyn Casey. Carolyn has lived in Madison/Nakoma for 5 years. She is presently co-president of the Nakoma League Board. Prior to Madison she lived in Northern Virginia where she worked for a National Trust for Historic Preservation property, Oatlands. She was also a member of a local Rotary club. Prior to that, she lived in Winnetka, Illinois where she owned a gallery and frame shop. She was on the Boards of the Winnetka Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce and the local Rotary club. Carolyn is married to Mike, who is a docent for the Trust. They have a dog, Chip, and a cat,Tony. They also have 3 children who live on the east coast, west coast and Midwest.