Naloxone Training
Waunakee Village Center 333 S. Madison St. , Waunakee, Wisconsin
press release: Learn how to prevent an overdose, recognize an overdose and respond to an overdose.
Join us for this FREE Naloxone Training held at the Waunakee Village Center. Training lasts approximately 45 minutes with additional time for questions. You will also have the option to receive a dose of Naloxone (narcan) to take with you and information about how to obtain more if needed.
Info
Waunakee Village Center 333 S. Madison St. , Waunakee, Wisconsin View Map
Public Notices