press release: Namaste Madison is a program funded by a Library Takeover grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation to “takeover” the library for a day. The Indian American community has been living in the Madison area for fifty years now, and Namaste Madison is a day-long, library program for both children and adults to celebrate its contributions in the community.
In 2015, Indian Americans in Dane County contributed
o $489 million to Wisconsin’s total state output directly and indirectly; and
o Over 5,000 jobs in Wisconsin directly and indirectly
• There are over 200 scientists and over 90 medical professionals serving the community
• Indian Americans are actively involved in community services across Dane County
• There are 19 restaurants and 6 ethnic Indian grocery stores in the greater Madison area
The Namaste Madison event is a free event and will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 10am–5pm at the Madison Central Public Library. All the following activities will take place on May 13:
• Children's activities
• Panel discussions
• STE(A)M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) demonstrations
• Indian American contributions poster exhibit
• Indian food - cooking demonstration and sampling
