press release: Namaste Madison is a program funded by a Library Takeover grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation to “takeover” the library for a day. The Indian American community has been living in the Madison area for fifty years now, and Namaste Madison is a day-long, library program for both children and adults to celebrate its contributions in the community.

In 2015, Indian Americans in Dane County contributed

o $489 million to Wisconsin’s total state output directly and indirectly; and

o Over 5,000 jobs in Wisconsin directly and indirectly

• There are over 200 scientists and over 90 medical professionals serving the community

• Indian Americans are actively involved in community services across Dane County

• There are 19 restaurants and 6 ethnic Indian grocery stores in the greater Madison area

The Namaste Madison event is a free event and will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 10am–5pm at the Madison Central Public Library. All the following activities will take place on May 13:

• Children's activities

• Panel discussions

• STE(A)M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) demonstrations

• Indian American contributions poster exhibit

• Indian food - cooking demonstration and sampling