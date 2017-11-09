NAMI Dane County 40th Anniversary Celebration

press release: As NAMI Dane County celebrates its 40th Anniversary, we reflect on four decades of providing education, support, advocacy and public awareness to individuals and families affected by mental illness. We hope you'll join us in honoring the legacy of the founding chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and it's many achievements over the past four decades by attending or sponsoring our 40th Anniversary Celebration. Stay tuned for more information!

*Event is free but registration is required. Invitations will be sent in September.

Suggested donation of $40 for 40 years