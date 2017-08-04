Nancy Hutson & George Hutson

press release: reception Friday, August 4, 4:00 – 7:00pm

Visit the Madison Senior Art Gallery and meet Nancy Hutson and George Hutson, the Senior Center’s August Artists of the Month. Nancy’s media are yarn (crochet), fencing wire, and plywood, along with paper and pen; most recently drywall compound has come to play a role as well. Her works run the gamut from abstract crocheted pieces to larger-than-life sculptures, almost always with a playful, highly imaginative aspect. Her father George’s dinosaur paintings are the result of both meticulous research into each species and a giddy but disciplined hand with color, form, repetition of elements, and compositional structure. Their work will be showcased for the entirety of August, but join them Friday, August 4 from 4-7pm for a reception. Make an evening out of it and enjoy a nice meal downtown at one of many restaurants within walking distance of the Senior Center.