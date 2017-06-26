press release: Nancy Rich’s exhibit highlights the rugged and beautiful rowboats that serve New England lobstermen and women...ferrying them to and from their larger craft moored offshore. Other images portray elegant “sea sculptures” found along the northern reaches of the Atlantic Ocean, and a third collection shares the whimsy of objects floating in liquid or frozen in ice.

Exhibition will be open from Friday, June 23, to Friday, July 28, during Memorial Union hours.

The opening reception for this exhibition will be held on Monday, June 26, in the Class of 1925 Gallery from 6-7pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.