$14 ($12 adv.; ages 18+).

Volatile, discordant brilliance" NME on Television Man

Naomi Punk is about as 'punk' as Nirvana, which is to say, pretty fucking punk." KEXP

Naomi Punk recently premiered two new singles, "Cookie" and "Cardboard", via Talkhouse. The tracks are off the band's newest record, the double LP Yellow, which will be released August 4 on Captured Tracks.

Naomi Punk is singer/guitarist Travis Coster, guitarist Neil Gregerson, and drummer Nic Luempert. Yellow contains 25 tracks clocking in at almost 75 minutes. The album was recorded by the band beginning in 2015 at various locales throughout Olympia.

Naomi Punk got their start in 2012 with the release of their debut The Feeling. Like many bands it's evident who they look towards as influences (Wipers, Dead Moon) yet like so few, they are able to create a sound that is singular to Naomi Punk. They seamlessly transfer what they create in the studio to the stage putting on intense, dynamic shows that tend to require the use of earplugs -- they mean to be loud, and they are.