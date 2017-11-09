Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse

Google Calendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Join poets Marilyn Taylor, Gillian Nevers, Karla Huston, Allison Townsend and Cathryn Cofell

This collection of poems speaks not just to the current political climate and the man who is responsible for its title, but to the stereotypes and expectations women have faced dating back to Eve, and to the long history of women resisting those limitations.

Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books, Spoken Word
608-283-9332
Google Calendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse - 2017-11-09 19:00:00