Natalie Owen

to Google Calendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00

UW Sterling Hall 475 N. Charter St. , Madison, Wisconsin

December 5, 2016 – March 31, 2017

press release: UWSC is pleased to offer an exhibition of landscape paintings by local artist Natalie Owen, on the 4th floor of Sterling Hall.

A full-time high school English teacher; art is Ms.Owen’s indulgence. She enjoys enjoy transmitting meaningful experiences to other people through art and the entire problem-solving process that is creation. Her landscapes draw you into the natural beauty of our surroundings. Ms. Owen’s says “There is a saying that singing is praying twice, well art is seeing beauty thrice. Art inspires beauty first when one searches for a subject: you will find yourself appreciating a mailbox just because it is crooked. Art inspires beauty second when one actually creates it: you will find yourself humbled and empowered by how awesome the created world is. Lastly, art inspires beauty when it is shared. So, here my art is to be shared. I hope you enjoy it.”

Info

UW Sterling Hall 475 N. Charter St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-265-6598

to Google Calendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Natalie Owen - 2017-01-09 00:00:00

Print

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Monday

January 16, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer