December 5, 2016 – March 31, 2017

press release: UWSC is pleased to offer an exhibition of landscape paintings by local artist Natalie Owen, on the 4th floor of Sterling Hall.

A full-time high school English teacher; art is Ms.Owen’s indulgence. She enjoys enjoy transmitting meaningful experiences to other people through art and the entire problem-solving process that is creation. Her landscapes draw you into the natural beauty of our surroundings. Ms. Owen’s says “There is a saying that singing is praying twice, well art is seeing beauty thrice. Art inspires beauty first when one searches for a subject: you will find yourself appreciating a mailbox just because it is crooked. Art inspires beauty second when one actually creates it: you will find yourself humbled and empowered by how awesome the created world is. Lastly, art inspires beauty when it is shared. So, here my art is to be shared. I hope you enjoy it.”