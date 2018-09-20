Natalie Prass, Stella Donnelly

× Expand Natalie Prass

$15 (ages 18+).

press release:One of the most raved about artists at this year’s SXSW, Stella Donnelly will return to North America this fall for comprehensive touring in support of her debut “Thrush Metal” EP, available digitally now and as a 12” on June 22 via Secretly Canadian. She’ll support Natalie Prass all over the country, playing most cities for the first time. Following her first trip stateside, The New York Times named Donnelly one of “17 Acts That Stood Out” at SXSW, and the Los Angeles Times recognized her as being one of a number of artists “whose art was openly frank about real life and remarkably cognizant of the audience, so much so that her songs extended a hand as much as they told a story or presented a point of view.” Adding onto their effusive pre-and-post-SXSW praise, NPR Music has now named Donnelly a 2018 Slingshot Artist, “a collective effort among taste-making music stations to introduce exceptional up-and-coming artists.”

Raised between Wales and the burbs of Western Australia, where she currently lives, Donnelly presents brutally honest and witty observations of people and relationships transformed into blissful poems and lyrical punch lines. Her relatable way of writing is her lens to the world in which we live, a glimpse into what it’s like to be a millennial woman in the age of Trump, Tinder and third wave feminism.