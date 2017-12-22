press release: Madison Native Nate Craig returns home for a night of stand-up comedy, music and cocktails. The show will feature some of Nate’s most talented friends, music and drink specials for all to enjoy. Nate just finished shooting the new Emma Stone/Jonah Hill Netflix show “Maniac”, which he will guest star in. He’s been a cast member on truTV’s “World’s Dumbest” and has written for MTV’s “Ridiculousness”. He also tours internationally and plays Theaters with Bill Burr. Come laugh, bring friends and kick off your holidays with an awesome show.