* THE SYLVEE GRAND OPENING * PRESENTED BY FPC LIVE & 105.5 WMMM

Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-8000, at the Coliseum and Orpheum Theatre Box Office. $35 | $60 Gold Circle (Plus applicable fees).