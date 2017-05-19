National Bike to Work Day Pit Stop

press release: The Monona East Side Business Alliance will be hosting a Bike to Work Day Pit Stop for bicyclists on National Bike to Work Day, Friday, May 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The location of the pit stop will be at the western end of Waunona Way where it intersects with the Capital City State Trail near John Nolen Drive. Cyclists will be offered free coffee, water, and donuts. May is National Bike Month as declared by The League of American Bicyclists. May 15 through May 19 is National Bike to Work Week and Friday, May 19 is National Bike to Work Day.

Kristie Schilling, executive director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance said, “The economic impact of bicycling in the State of Wisconsin is undeniable. $1.5 billion is pumped into the state’s economy annually as reported by the Wisconsin Bike Fed. Monona is very bicycle friendly and the Monona Lake Loop is touted as one of the most heavily ridden routes in the Madison area. We want to welcome cyclists passing through, whether they be commuters or recreational cyclists, with refreshments and smiling faces. We’re open for business to bicyclists and we encourage them to explore Monona and everything we have to offer.”

More information about National Bike to Work Month can be found at The League of American Bicyclists website at http://bikeleague.org/ bikemonth. More information on the Monona East Side Business Alliance’s Pit Stop can be found at http://mononaeastside.com/.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance is a private, not for profit, membership-driven organization comprised of approximately 350 businesses, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals. For more information, visit www.mononaeastside.com or contact Kristie Schilling, Executive Director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance at or kschilling@mononaeastside.com.