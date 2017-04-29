National Cohousing Open House Day

press release: Saturday, April 29, 12:00-4:00 pm, at Arboretum Cohousing, 1137 Erin Street

All Madison cohousing groups will be represented to share info and answer questions; tours available. Family friendly. Light refreshments.

Schedule:

12:00: Gather at Arboretum Cohousing for Q&A slideshow, refreshments, tours

2:00: Tour at Village Cohousing (1104 Mound St) and brief history of cohousing in Madison (tours available at Village from 12-4)

3:15: Tour at Troy Gardens Cohousing and optional stop at future site of Coho Madison (2048/2100 Winnebago St)

4:00: Close