National Coming Out Day Open House

press release: Come celebrate yourself and others on National Coming Out Day by joining us in the LGBT CC and On Wisconsin rooms in the Red Gym for treats (including vegan and gluten free), friends, and a relaxing atmosphere! We'll have a purple door that you can take pictures "coming out" of. If you haven't visited the space yet, we'll also be able to give tours and you can meet the LGBT CC staff.

This year is extra special, as we are also celebrating the 25th birthday of the LGBT Campus Center! All of the On Wisconsin rooms will be full of snacks, cake, a photo screen, and more. Don't miss out!

Snacks: 12:00-2:30pm

Cake cutting: 2:00pm

Chancellor Blank will also be joining us for remarks.

The Red Gym and Wisconsin Union are wheelchair accessible, and videos will be screened with captions. ASL provided at Miss Major lecture. All events are free. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.